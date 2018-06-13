Elle Macpherson says she has never gotten plastic surgery to maintain 'The Body'

Elle Macpherson may have been known as “The Body” during the height of her fame, but the supermodel is thankful she no longer has the same figure as she did in her 20s.

The 54-year-old insisted on “This Morning” Wednesday she hasn’t gone under the knife to maintain her famous features.

KATE UPTON AND ASHLEY GRAHAM SLIP BACK INTO SKIMPY BIKINIS FOR SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

“I haven’t done any plastic surgery, not that I have any judgment – it just hasn’t been my choice. I like a natural looking face,” she said.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star, who skyrocketed to fame in the ‘80s, insisted she’s proud of how her body has changed over the years, especially after becoming a mother to two sons.

A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on May 27, 2018 at 7:16am PDT

“I try to do some exercise every day, but thank goodness I don’t have the same body as in my 20s,” said the Australian model. “This body has birthed two incredible boys and lived through amazing stages of fashion and fitness. There have been many changes and I’m grateful to be able to evolve over time. I’m open to change and evolving. These are tangible assets to my life.”

Macpherson said the secret behind her confidence has been to maintain a healthy lifestyle with the help of a plant-based diet.

“When I turned 50 I realized things I did in my 20s weren’t working anymore,” she said. “I follow a plant-based alkaline diet, focusing on healthy, whole food.

"I take green powder and protein powder every day, and I drink three liters of water a day. Being Australian, the outdoors has always been important to me. So I like to get out, hike, walk the dogs, swim laps and I do yoga in the evening. There’s been such a change not just in my body, but my wellbeing.”

A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Apr 27, 2018 at 4:02am PDT

This isn’t the first time Macpherson has claimed she hasn’t considered plastic surgery. Back in 2016, she told UK’s Telegraph she preferred having a no-nonsense diet over anything else.

“No, I haven’t had surgery; it’s not in my game plan,” she said. “I don’t have any perspective on it for anybody else, only for myself. I would worry because I know things can go wrong really easily. With some of these procedures, you might feel that you look younger, but it doesn’t look quite right.

“So I try to keep it really natural, I can’t do laser on my skin because I’ve spent so much time in the sun and it gets hyperpigmentation.”

Still, that doesn’t mean Macpherson hasn’t dabbled in certain procedures. When asked if she has tried Botox and collagen to smooth out the signs of aging, she simply said yes.

“Yeah, I’ve tried things, but most of the time they don’t work for me,” she said. “It doesn’t work for my face – some people get things done and they look worse. I’m a bit of a scaredy-cat and I don’t want to mess with what there is. At this point I think it’s best to leave what I have alone.

“Having said that, I do vitamin injections, infusions and I work on my nutrition,” she added. “… I’ve learned that a good smile, good teeth, good hair, good skin, a good mood are worth a thousand injectables and Botox and facials and masks.”