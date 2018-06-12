'The View' co-host Joy Behar hospitalized after cutting hand in avocado accident

Who knew avocados were so dangerous?

On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Joy Behar revealed she had to miss work Monday because she’d sliced open her hand cutting an avocado.

“Saturday night, on my way to the event at the retreat, I stabbed myself in the hand with a knife,” she explained. “I was trying to desperately eat something, so I was trying to open an avocado. So I stuck the knife into the pit to get it out … and I stabbed myself!”

At the hospital, where the 75-year-old stayed overnight and was administered an antibacterial drip to ward off infection, Behar was told that this sort of accident happens all the time.

“Apparently there is a syndrome called avocado hand,” she said. “It’s real! The doctor said, ‘We get this all the time.’ And bagels also. Any time you’re holding the item, and you cut it, you can get this.”

Despite the pain she was in, Behar still had a sense of humor about the ordeal, even after her fellow panelists gave her a safety glove and an avocado slicer.

“I’ll leave the dicing to Rachael Ray and only buy ready-made guacamole. That’s it!” she joked.

Sounds like a solid plan.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.