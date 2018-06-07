Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Kelly Ripa shares rare Instagram photo of daughter Lola, 16, at prom

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Television personality Kelly Ripa, second from left, poses with, from left, her husband Mark Consuelos and their children Joaquin, Michael and Lola during a ceremony to award Ripa a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Television personality Kelly Ripa, second from left, poses with, from left, her husband Mark Consuelos and their children Joaquin, Michael and Lola during a ceremony to award Ripa a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actress and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host Kelly Ripa took to Instagram on Thursday to share of a picture of her daughter, Lola Consuelos, just before sending the 16-year-old off to her high school prom.

Standing next to her date in the photo, Lola sported a lilac Alice + Olivia evening gown to the dance, People reported. The teen wore matching purple heels, a pendant necklace and a white corsage.

As Entertainment Tonight noted, the picture was likely “Lola-approved,” as Ripa revealed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in October 2017 that the teen is very particular about which photos her mother can post of her to Instagram.

“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her, ever,” she said at the time. “Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?”

Prom night 2018 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

She continued: "I was like, 'You know what? She can't get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It's a Halloween throwback Thursday.' I'm in the elevator coming up here and the phone rings and it says 'Lola’... I was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't answer it, but what if it's an emergency?'" Ripa said. "She's like, 'You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!'”

“I was like, 'You know what? I will take it down. I'll take it down for you,” Ripa recalled. “That was the end of the discussion.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Ripa's prom photo of Lola had more than 145,000 likes. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.