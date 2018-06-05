Danny DeVito poses with cardboard cutout of Pennsylvania high school student on set of 'It's Always Sunny'

A Pennsylvania high school student who took a cardboard cutout of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Danny DeVito to prom last month, earned a trip to the set of the show this week for a photo op with the actor – albeit, not exactly in person.

Allison Closs told pennlive.com that she “was having trouble finding a date” when she decided to create a cardboard cutout out of DeVito, who plays Frank on “It’s Always Sunny,” to accompany her to prom on May 17.

The 17-year-old documented her adventure with the actor on her YouTube channel, which generated a response from the official Twitter account for the show.

“Frank > any other date,” the account tweeted.

But DeVito took it a step further on Monday, creating a cardboard cutout of his own.

A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney) on Jun 4, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT

“Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to Prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy’s...” actor Rob McElhenney, who plays Mac on the show said in an Instagram post.

Closs responded: “I AM SHOOKETH.”

Now, all that is left is to actually meet in person.