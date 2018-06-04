Janet Jackson called police for welfare check on 1-year-old son

Janet Jackson called the police on Saturday night over concern for her 1-year-old child, Eissa Al Mana, Entertainment Tonight reported.

A watch commander with the Malibu County Sheriff’s Office told ET that police responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. at the Nobu Hotel, where they were called to check on the welfare of Jackson's son, who was with his father, Jackson's estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana. Jackson was not on the scene at the time.

ET reached out to Jackson's brother, musician Randy Jackson, regarding the police call.

Randy told ET that his sister called 911 after being contacted by a nanny who was helping Al Mana care for the child at the time. According to Randy, the nanny became frightened by Al Mana's behavior which she believed was aggressive.

According to Randy, the nanny was "terrified by his behavior and locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet.”

ET also reached out to Al Mana through his company's website.

Jackson and Al Mana welcomed their son on Jan. 2, 2017, and split up three months later.

In November, a source told ET that Jackson was committed to co-parenting with the billionaire businessman, but had no plans to reconcile with her estranged husband.

“All Janet wants to do is move forward and be the best mother to her son and to be happy," the source added at the time.

Reporting by Kevin Frazier and Kelly Agnes