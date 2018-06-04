Dolly Parton joining Netflix for a series of TV movies based on her classic songs

Dolly Parton is the latest superstar to join the Netflix family.

The company announced that an anthology series of TV movies will debut in 2019 based on some of her classic songs. The project comes from the 72-year-old singer’s Dixie Pixie Productions in partnership with Warner Bros. TV. Each installment will be based on a different classic song, with Parton herself set to appear in select episodes. She will also executive produce

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to bring some of my favorite songs to life with netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support,” Parton said in a press release announcing the deal.

The Netflix movies won’t be the star’s first foray into adapting her songs for TV. In 2015, Parton teamed with Warner Bros. to produce “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” for NBC, which drew 13 million viewers in its first run. The success prompted the sequel “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love,” which earned 11 million first run viewers as well.

While the movies will be made out of Parton’s old songs, she’s no stranger to writing music for films either. Hits like “9 to 5,” and “Tennessee Homesick Blues” have each appeared in hit films. Currently, she’s finishing up writing music for the upcoming film “Dumplin’” starring Jennifer Aniston.