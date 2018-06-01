Samantha Bee may have apologized but Kathy Griffin, Sally Field, other Hollywood liberals standing by her

Samantha Bee may have apologized for her vulgar insult about Ivanka Trump in her Wednesday monologue on “Full Frontal,” but many of her like-minded celebrity friends are standing by her side.

As previously reported, Bee opened her show with a monologue that capped off by showing a photo of Ivanka that had been lambasted by many critics last week showing her hugging her son. People felt the image was controversial given reports of the Office of Refugee Resettlement losing track of 1,500 immigrant children in the last three months of 2017.

Bee capped off her monologue by pleading with Ivanka to talk to her father about the situation and calling her a “feckless c---.”

The use of the expletive upset many fans, prompting an apology from Bee and TBS on social media the next day. However, the extreme backlash to the comments in the wake of ABC’s decision to cancel “Roseanne,” over Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, prompted many of Bee’s celebrity colleagues to double down on her remarks.

Kathy Griffin was among the first to back Bee, first urging her not to apologize and then commenting on the situation after she did.

“Please do not be hard on @iamsambee for apologizing. While I was hoping she wouldn’t, I know first hand what it’s like being put through the Trump wood chipper..what she’s going through right now is crazy. All for a bleeped word. Comics held to higher standards than the president,” Griffin wrote.

Sally Field took to Twitter -- and slammed Ivanka Trump herself.

“I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c---,” she said. “C---s are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest.”

Field's tweet generated plenty of reaction on its own. Even CNN political analyst and Playboy Magazine correspondent Brian J. Karem called it the “best tweet of the day.” CNN did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Comedian Billy Eichner chimed in as well.

“Honestly I think Samantha Bee was being generous,” he wrote.

Filmmaker Michael Moore also gave his thoughts on the matter, comparing the outrage to what Roseanne Barr experienced, even going as far as to post a video of the monologue, which TBS removed from its official channel.

“Ha! The White House today, still not denouncing Roseanne’s racism, tries to confuse the issue by going after Samantha Bee’s brilliant rant against Ivanka last night,” he wrote, calling her a “truth-teller.”

“Love Simon” star Natasha Rothwell shared similar thoughts on the two comments as well.

“Equating expletives to racism suggests an ideology used to systematically subjugate people of color for hundreds of years is the same as a four letter word that the FCC finds ‘indecent.’ If you don’t see why that is dangerous you, too, are a feckless c---.”

Feminist attorney Lisa Bloom shared her thoughts on the difference between the use of the word and Barr’s racist comment.

“OK, but a white woman (Roseanne) invoking slavery-era racism about a black woman is miles away from a woman using the "c" word to insult another woman. Neither comic was 'kidding,' really. Sam's point was true: Ivanka has not helped immigrant kids. Roseanne's was a flat out lie.”

Actress Alyssa Milano noted that Barr previously used the same word to refer to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She later retweeted a previously deleted tweet from Barr as proof with the caption, "Ah yes, here it is."

And Amber Tamblyn spoke out in Bee's defense as well.

Barr, however, tweeted a message about the comparisons in which she expressed regret for her remarks once again.

“please don't compare me2 other people who have said horrible things. I only care about apologizing 4 the hurt I have unwittingly & stupidly caused. I humbly confess contrition & remorse. I failed2 correctly express myself, & caused pain2 ppl,” she wrote.