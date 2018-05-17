Vegas Golden Knights national anthem singer throws shade at Carrie Underwood

The Vegas Golden Knights’ national anthem singer threw shade at county music superstar Carrie Underwood ahead of his performance at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.

Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson used a Drake meme on Instagram to chide Underwood, who was turned down by the Golden Knights to sing the national anthem before Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

A post shared by Carnell (@vegasgoldenpipes) on May 15, 2018 at 6:16pm PDT

Johnson, who worked as a gondolier at The Venetian hotel and resort on the Las Vegas Strip, was chosen out of 180 individuals to sing the national anthem for Vegas before the season started, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He reportedly beat out Mirage singer Terry Fator, ex-“Jersey Boys” actor Travis Cloer among others, including Underwood herself.

A post shared by Carnell (@vegasgoldenpipes) on Apr 11, 2018 at 3:09pm PDT

Underwood jumped on the Golden Knights’ bandwagon after the Winnipeg Jets defeated her beloved Nashville Predators in the Western Conference Semifinal last week.

Her husband Mike Fisher played for the Predators and retired after the series was over.

The “Cry Pretty” singer also offered her talents to sing the national anthem before the Golden Knights’ playoff game, tweeting “I’m 2-0 in the playoffs…just saying…”

The Golden Knights turned down Underwood’s offer Sunday.

“We are very flattered by the offer but we do not plan on making any changes to our previously scheduled anthem singer lineup at this time,” the team said in statement. “This lineup includes musicians who have previously performed at our home games as well as additional entertainers with residencies or ties to Las Vegas that we have been in touch with throughout the year.”

Underwood returned to the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time last month since suffering a facial injury that required about 50 stitches.