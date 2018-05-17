Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome baby boy

Hollywood power couple Chrissy Teigan and John Legend announced on Wednesday that they welcomed a son into the world, their second child.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” Teigan tweeted, followed with baby bottle and smiling emojis. Teigen, 32, and Legend, 39, already have a two-year-old daughter Luna May.

Teigen has opened up about her struggles with infertility and experiences with IVF, a procedure she used to conceive her first and second child, Vogue reported.

Teigen kept her fans updated on Twitter about the IVF process and posted last year that she was down their last embryo, the report said.

The model also told Vogue that she is prepared for postpartum depression, “when it does happen, if it does.”

“I’m so ready for it,” she said. "I have the perfect people around me for it. That's why I really stand for a good core group of people around you."