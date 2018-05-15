'Deadpool 2' star Ryan Reynolds warns Hugh Jackman he 'makes fun of him' in superhero movie

Ryan Reynolds is not afraid to poke fun at his pal Hugh Jackman — but the "Deadpool 2" actor did his friend a favor and warned him of upcoming jokes at his expense that will appear in the sequel.

“One person I definitely talked to was Hugh before I threw him over the coals. He’s bigger than me so I for sure let him know we’d be making fun of him a little, but I love him,” Reynolds told Us Weekly at the film premiere Monday.

After all, Reynolds still has high hopes that his character and Jackman’s Wolverine will interact on screen one day. But Jackman has reminded fans that's not happening. The Australian actor said he was retiring the character after the release of "Logan" in 2017.

“I know Aussies are not known for leaving the party at the right time but (after) 17 years, it’s time to leave the party,” Jackman told Reuters in November.

But that hasn't stopped Reynolds from pushing his friend to make a surprise comeback.

“I’m really trying to see a Wolverine and Deadpool movie," he told Us Weekly.

On Tuesday, Jackman, once again, told Reynolds not to hold his breath.

"Hey, buddy! How are you mate? Ryan, I love you man. I love Deadpool. I can't wait to see the movie. You're one of my best friends — Blake, the fam, the whole thing. But back it up a little, right? It's just ... Play a little hard to get," Jackman said in a video played for Reynolds during ABC's Good Morning America. "It's too much. It's not sexy. Am I right?"

While Reynolds said it was "good advice," he warned the actor on Good Morning America that he's not willing to quit just yet. In fact, he's feels even more encouraged to "step up his game" to make the collaboration happen.

"I'm trying to get him to play Wolverine again, and he just won't listen. He insists on dancing and singing brilliantly elsewhere," Reynolds joked, referring to his role in "The Greatest Showman" released in December. "I'm going to have to post his cell phone number online."

Jackman isn't the only person "Deadpool 2" pokes fun of. According to Us, Beyoncé and Matthew McConaughey are also targeted.