Charlie Sheen claims ex-girlfriend knew he had HIV, says she's stalking him

Charlie Sheen is firing back against a woman who claimed the actor failed to disclose his HIV diagnosisto her before they began a sexual relationship.

The “Two and a Half Men” alum claims in legal documents that the anonymous accuser is an “extortionist,” according to TMZ, and that she’s a “professional hooker party girl” who gets paid for sex as a high-end escort. Sheen admitted he provided her with money and gifts during their brief relationship, in which they had unprotected sex, and said he revealed his HIV-positive status to her when they first met.

He also claimed that she’s stalking his house and father Martin Sheen’s house.

Sheen noted that she signed an NDA, which meant she was to keep their sexual relationship a secret. It also required her to settle all legal issues in arbitration.

This was the second time that Sheen had been sued for allegedly exposing an ex-girlfriend to the virus. Scottine Ross, his ex-fiancée, filed a similar suit in December 2015, alleging physical and emotional abuse in addition to HIV exposure. That suit was referred to arbitration.

The “Wall Street” star announced his HIV diagnosis on the “Today” show on Nov. 17, 2015.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.