Sadie Robertson, Disney alum beau Austin North make their relationship social media official

Sadie Robertson has found love with her new boyfriend Austin North.

The "Duck Dynasty" star has quietly been dating the "All Night" actor for almost two months.

Robertson made things Instagram official with a cute snap of the two lovebirds on an ice cream date.

North, 21, is best known for his role as Logan Watson in the Disney Channel show "I Didn't Do It."

Robertson previously opened up to ET about the new romance and revealed how they met.

supa magical 🦄 A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Apr 19, 2018 at 9:04pm PDT

"Austin DMed me on Twitter two summers ago and quickly got out of the DMs by giving me his number," Robertson told ET. "We spent most of that summer calling and texting until things fizzled out just from lack of never actually meeting. Almost two years have gone by and I was in LA for my book press, and my friend said she wanted to set me up with someone at Churchome when we went on a Wednesday night, and to my surprise it was Austin!"

The 20-year-old said upon meeting, they "instantly had heart eyes for each other" and there was an "instant spark."

Robertson was previously linked to Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight.