'How To Get Away With Murder' star Matt McGorry arrested at Black Lives Matter protest

A TV actor who has appeared in “Orange is the New Black” and “How to Get Away with Murder” was arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manhattan, police said.

Matt McGorry, 32, was marching with the activist group NYC Shut It Down near West 122nd Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem on the night of April 16 when he was cuffed for walking in the roadway and blocking traffic, police said.

In a statement, the actor said it was his fifth time marching with the group. He said the April 16 protest was to honor Eleanor Bumpurs, a mentally ill African-American woman who was shot and killed by the NYPD in her Bronx home Oct 29, 1984.

The actor was charged with disorderly conduct and given a desk appearance ticket, cops said.

McGorry is a New York City native.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.