Jennifer Garner shares hilarious note written by her son, 6, on Instagram

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner has a hilarious message for anyone with the Monday blues.

“In case Monday has got you down, focus on the little things that make you happy,” Garner wrote on Instagram when captioning a photo of a handwritten note from her 6-year-old son, Samuel.

The scribbled sticky note featured three words: “I love farts.”

The 46-year-old actress included the hashtags “#proudmom #ilovefarts #boymom” in her post.

The post has received more than 41,000 likes and 800 comments as of Monday afternoon. Dozens of people praised the mom for being candid and even offered to post unique artwork from their own children.

"Ha! I’ll post a proud mom moment! Save that one for the scrapbook!" one Instagram user wrote.

"This made me feel so much better! I got a call from my 7-year-old’s son’s teacher today that he was drawing a person farting on someone’s head!" another commented.

"I love it! Boys are awesome," one user added.



Garner’s post comes a few days after she cracked a joke about herself, when she shared a photo for Old Headshot Day.

“Why so serious, twenty two year old Jen? #oldheadshotday #1994 #” she captioned the snap.