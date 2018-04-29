'Simpsons' to surpass 'Gunsmoke' with 636th episode Sunday night

The world of TV world isn’t big enough for both Homer Simpson and Marshal Matt Dillon.

On Sunday night, the Fox network’s “The Simpsons” will make television history when it airs its record-breaking 636th episode.

That’s just one more than “Gunsmoke,” the iconic CBS Western drama that started on radio in 1952 and eventually became a TV series that ran for 635 episodes from 1955 to 1975.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Sunday’s episode, titled “Forgive and Regret,” features Grampa Simpson becoming ill and disclosing a secret to son Homer.

“The Simpsons” airs on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/CT.