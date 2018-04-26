Priyanka Chopra confirms she is attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Priyanka Chopra will be on hand to see her friend, Meghan Markle, say her "I dos" to Prince Harry next month.

The "Quantico" star was a guest on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on Thursday, and finally confirmed that she will be a guest at the highly anticipated royal wedding on May 19.

"I mean, because of the fact that I'm promoting "Quantico," which airs tonight by the way, ...and I can't avoid the question ...Yes I'm going," she announced as the audience applauded. "But that's all."

On Thursday's "Good Morning America," Chopra also admitted that she's having a hard time figuring out what to get her friend as a wedding gift.

"I've been struggling with that myself. I think you just have to think about the person you're getting the gift for," she said. "What do you get a princess? Do you think I should get the princess a frog? Most princesses like frogs I heard. I don't know, we'll have to think about that one."

Prior to her morning show appearances, Chopra sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday's "The Tonight Show," and jovially addressed a recent remark she made a while back in which she seemingly confirmed that she would be attending Meghan and Harry's wedding.

According to the 35-year-old actress, she got "scammed" into talking about it while shooting promos for her ABC spy thriller.

"While I was doing promo for that, I got scammed into it, because everyone's like, 'Do you know what you're wearing for the next month? You have all these events.' And I was like, 'I'm trying to figure it out,'" Chopra explained. "So I sort have, may have, gotten a little scammed."

At the time, Chopra played coy with Fallon as to whether she would be attending the wedding. "More than anything, attending or not, I'm just really happy for a friend of mine," she shared. "Like, it's a big day, for your friend, and you should be happy about it."

She also dished on how her friendship with the soon-to-be-royal was first forged at Elle magazine's Women in Television dinner several years ago.

"Meghan and I sort of just got on really well," she recalled. "And we were both filming in Canada at the same time. And we just met, and chatted."

The first season of "Quantico" filmed in Montreal before moving to New York, while Markle's USA legal drama "Suits" filmed mainly in Toronto.

While Chopra is good friends with Markle, she told People that she is "not a bridesmaid."

Earlier this year, ET's Carly Steel visited Chopra on the set of "Quantico" when they were shooting their upcoming third season, and she was just as coy about the royal wedding then as she was with Fallon.

When asked whether she would, theoretically, wear a fascinator to a "high profile British wedding," Chopra said, "In a hypothetical British wedding that I may or may not be going to? I don't know, I haven't thought about it… but yeah, maybe I would. Bring it back."

Season three of "Quantico" premieres on Thursday -- just over three weeks ahead of when Markle will be exchanging vowswith Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

