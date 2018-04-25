Camilla Parker Bowles' affair with Prince Charles affair examined in shocking documentary

A new documentary aims to expose the shocking details behind the affair of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

ITV's latest special, titled “The Real Camilla: HRH the Duchess of Cornwall,” details how a chance encounter at a polo match in 1970 impacted the monarchy forever.

Their budding romance came to a halt when Charles left for naval duties overseas and Camilla married now-retired British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles.

Still, the documentary claims Camilla, who had an unhappy marriage due to her husband's adulterous behavior, quickly fell into the arms of Charles when he returned. The prince wasn’t married to future royal Diana Spencer yet.

“She was unhappy that she was the betrayed woman,” an insider told the program of Camilla. “This was the real problem. That’s what sent her back into the arms of Prince Charles. Andrew was away an awful lot, and Prince Charles was someone who was kind to her."

Diana, who married Charles in 1981 and became the Princess of Wales, was reportedly unaware of the secret romance. The documentary claims both women started off as good friends. However, when Diana learned about the affair, she immediately became “moody, willful and unpredictable.”

“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” Diana would famously say in a 1995 interview with Panorama when asked about Camilla.

Diana and Charles divorced in 1996. A year later, she was killed in a car accident at age 36 in Paris.

Charles and Camilla married in 2005. His former mistress became Duchess of Cornwall with the queen’s approval.

Back in 2017, Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton told Fox News the People’s Princess had long suspected Charles was having an ongoing affair with his ex-girlfriend.

“Here is Prince Charles telling Diana that he’s going to give a bracelet to his old lover just before the wedding,” said Morton. “Just a few days before the wedding. And then keeps pictures of Camilla in his diary on their honeymoon. What woman is not going to be incensed by this crass and insensitive behavior?

"Diana was very suspicious of Charles’ relationship with Camilla right from the get-go. And who could blame her? He left her behind, but the fact that he’s been [currently] married for 12 years to Camilla shows that he still had plenty of love in his heart for his former mistress.”

Diana doubted Charles feelings for her, Morton claimed.

“Diana said to me that when he asked her to marry him… she said, ‘Oh yes, yes I will. I love you so much.’ And Prince Charles, even in the privacy of that moment, said, ‘Whatever love means.’ And he gave that famous television interview, ‘whatever love means.’ So you have to ask yourself, did he really have any kind of genuine feeling for Diana or was she, as she felt herself, a sacrificial lamb…producing an heir and a spare and then being discarded?”

“[Diana] was hoping she would come to terms with this new life and move on,” he added. “But she realized she was living this lie… seemingly the wife of Prince Charles. And yet you got Prince Charles, who was effectively with another man’s wife at Highgrove, their country estate, while she languished alone at Kensington Palace.”

“The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall” is currently available for streaming on ITV.