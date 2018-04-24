Ed Westwick's girlfriend speaks out amid sexual assault allegations

Ed Westwick's girlfriend is speaking out amid confirmation that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing sexual assault allegations against the "Gossip Girl" star.

Jessica Serfaty reminisced about the couple's time together and shared a photo on her Instagram of she and Westwick kissing with the caption, "New York just ain’t the same without."

According to People, the couple was last spotted out together in Los Angeles back in January. It was also rumored that prior to being accused of sexual assault, the actor was planning on proposing to his model girlfriend. Though Serfaty was never snapped in a formal engagement ring, she was seen wearing a Cartier love band on her left ring finger in several Instagram posts dating back to December.

So far, three women have accused the actor of sexual assault. The first was Kristina Cohen, who told the Associated Press that she filed the police report but the LAPD did not identify the alleged victim in the investigation. Cohen claimed Westwick raped her three years ago at a get-together at his home.

Following Cohen’s claim, a second woman, Aurelie Wynn, came forward alleging she was also sexually assaulted by Westwick in 2014.

Westwick denied the allegations calling them "unverified and probably untrue social media claims."

After being accused of harassment by two of the women, Westwick denied the allegations in a tweet which has since been deleted.

The post read, “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

Westwick was fired from BBC’s “Ordeal by Innocence” following the allegations.

After first two accusers, another woman named Rachel Eck accused the actor of also assaulting her in 2014.

Westwick later deleted his social media denials though it was believed that a that his lawyer gave him the advice to remove the post as part of their policy for clients to avoid using social media with regards to their case.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.