Kellyanne Conway slams CNN's Dana Bash for asking about husband's anti-Trump tweets

Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway lashed out at CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday for asking about the critical tweets her lawyer husband makes against the Trump Administration.

"What's up with your husband’s tweets?" Bash asked Conway on CNN’s "State of the Union."

"He writes a lot of things that are also supportive," Conway said of her husband, George Conway, a prominent attorney.

But Conway then launched a five-minute diatribe against CNN and Bash for bringing up her husband — and implied it's now fair game to go after the spouses of CNN employees.

"It's fascinating to me that CNN would go there (that) it's now fair game how people’s spouses and significant others may differ with them," Conway said. "I'm really surprised."

FLASHBACK: KELLYANNE CONWAY'S HUSBAND SWIPES AT TRUMP ON TWITTER

She also implied the question was sexist and that she was subjected to a double standard.

"First, I would ask you that if you were a man," Bash contended.

"No, you wouldn't," Conway shot back.

Then Conway gave Bash some side eye and said she’ll now have "fun" talking about the spouses of CNN employees because Bash crossed a line.

"You just brought him into this," Conway said of her husband. "So this ought to be fun moving forward, Dana. Now you want to talk about other people's spouses or significant others just because they either work in the White House or at CNN. You just went there. CNN just went there."

Bash defended her question by saying George Conway's husband's tweets have gotten a lot of attention and she wanted Kellyanne to respond.

Conway said the question was designed to be critical.

​​"It was meant to harass and embarrass​,"​ she said.​

