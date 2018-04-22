Brie Bella commends sister Nikki and John Cena for showing their relationship's end on camera

Amid her sister’s very public separation from WWE star John Cena, Brie Bella is taking it upon herself to update the public on how Nikki is doing with the split.

“She’s good, they call her fearless Nikki for a reason,” Brie told People. “She always puts no that brave face. My sister has more strength than any other woman I know, especially Wonder WOman. She’s bigger than that.”

Brie Bella went on to note that part of her sister’s strength was in allowing this low point in her life to play out on camera for her fans to see and, hopefully, learn from. The star revealed that cameras were in fact rolling throughout the couple’s decision to split and that fans will figure out exactly what went wrong in the upcoming season of E!’s “Total Bellas.”

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole. They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done. My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life,” she said. “John and Nicole allow the fans to see some very personal conversations, that to be honest, I was mind blown about. [Husband] Brian and I both said, ‘I don’t think we’d allow them to see those conversations’ but they do. I give them a lot of credit. You get to see where they’re at today and see that unravel.”

As previously reported, the couple announced their split just weeks before they were to finally be married on May 5. In a joint statement, Cena and Nikki Bella said that the choice to separate was not an easy one, or made lightly.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said via Instagram. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

The duo started dating in 2012 and Cena, 40, popped the question at Wrestlemania 33 last year. Most close to the couple have remained tight-lipped about the separation, but Brie has previously made the simple clarification that she’s not upset with Cena over what’s happened. As previously reported, Brie cleared the air in her Instagram story after false rumors circulated that she was upset.

“I’d never say this and I’ll always love [John Cena] like a brother,” she wrote. “He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister.”