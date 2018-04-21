Paris Jackson's relatives are fearing for her life

When Paris Jackson posted an Instagram video of herself in March walking along the ledge of a skyscraper, it gave her family flashbacks.

One relative compared it to the infamous 2002 incident in which Paris’ father, Michael, dangled his then-infant son, Blanket, over a fourth-floor balcony of the Hotel Adlon in Berlin.

“But this is worse than that because I still think Michael had control of Blanket and they weren’t nearly as high up as Paris is in this video,” the relative told Page Six. “She’s lost it. She really has.”

In the clip, the wild-child 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson can be seen hanging out with her rumored girlfriend, model-actress Cara Delevingne, 25, and some friends at a restaurant. The video shows Paris and Delevingne talking loudly to one another, failing to complete sentences and staggering about.

It then cuts to Paris walking on a ledge as vehicles and pedestrians could barely be seen seemingly dozens of stories below.

She momentarily loses her balance, before slipping back into Delevingne’s arms.

“I almost died!” Paris captioned the video which is no longer on the platform.

“Everyone saw that video, and even though we all knew that she’s now OK, watching it was so traumatic that nobody wants to show it to either Katherine or Joe,” the relative said of Paris’ paternal grandparents.

Jackson insiders reveal a shared fear that Paris is out of control and, per a family source, heading for a “serious meltdown.”

Right now, there are no plans for an intervention, according to the family source. “It’s not happening, but everyone will regret it if she dies out there.”

The worries are compounded by the young woman’s troubled past, which has, by her own accounts, included three suicide attempts and a history that includes self-harming, being cyber bullied and sexually assaulted, and struggling with sobriety and self-esteem issues.

