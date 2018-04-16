Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and more stars show skin at Coachella

Kylie Jenner and more young stars turned up at Coachella over the weekend, showing up in skin-baring looks at the star-studded music festival.

Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to daughter Stormi, attended two Coachella parties and showed some skin as well as some wild hairdos. The reality star showed off blue hair and bright pink locks over the weekend.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2018 at 2:33pm PDT

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid posted an Instagram snap from Coachella, as did Bella Thorne.

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Apr 14, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

Boo thang on a Sunday 😍 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

Iggy Azalea showed off her summer style at the festival and Rihanna showed a lot of skin in a see-through outfit.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner also partied with friends at Coachella.

💚 @revolve #REVOLVEfestival #REVOLVEambassador A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 14, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

Hailey Baldwin, the 21-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin, was spotted in a bra top over the weekend.

💚 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:29am PDT

Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd turned up in all Victoria's Secret branded gear.

Perhaps the biggest news at the music festival came when Beyonce took the stage and performed with Destiny’s Child in a surprise reunion. Beyonce performed at two-hour set of her hits in Indio, Calif., where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held each year. The superstar was due to perform last year but had to postpone because she was pregnant with her twins, Sir and Rumi.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also joined her as they sang their smash "Say My Name," and husband Jay-Z also came out for a collaboration.

Coachella will continue next weekend with more all-star performance. Beyonce will return next weekend, as will fellow headliners The Weeknd and Eminem. Other big names at the festival include Cardi B, David Byrne and Haim.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.