Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Old doors from New York's Chelsea Hotel auctioned for $400G

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
The door to Madonna's room at New York City's Chelsea Hotel recently sold for $16,250, a report said.

The door to Madonna's room at New York City's Chelsea Hotel recently sold for $16,250, a report said.  (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A bunch of rotting doors to the rooms of an old New York City hotel recently fetched a total of more than $400,000 at an auction -- because they were saved from a trash heap by a sharp-eyed homeless man.

The top seller? The door to the Chelsea Hotel room where Bob Dylan is believed to have stayed. It sold for $125,000, Agence France-Presse reported.

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015 file photo, Bob Dylan accepts the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year award at the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year show in Los Angeles. Dylan, the winner of this years Nobel Prize in literature declined the invitation to the Dec. 10 2016 prize ceremony and banquet, pleading other commitments. But the Nobel Foundation said Monday that Dylan has written a speech of thanks that will be read by a yet-to-be-decided person at the lavish banquet in Stockholms City Hall. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Bob Dylan is shown at an awards event in Los Angeles, Feb. 6, 2015. A door from a room in which he stayed at New York City's Chelsea Hotel recently sold for $125,000.  (Associated Press)

A door linked to singers Janis Joplin and Leonard Cohen sold for $106,250, while doors connected with Jimi Hendrix and Madonna sold for $16,250 apiece, the report said.

The Chelsea, on 23rd Street in New York City, opened in 1884 and has long been a favorite among artists, writers and musicians.

Other famous guests and residents have reportedly included Mark Twain, Andy Warhol, Arthur C. Clarke, Humphrey Bogart, Janis Joplin and many others.

Perhaps most notoriously, it was the site where Nancy Spungen, the girlfriend of Sex Pistols band member Sid Vicious, was found dead in 1978. The punk rocker was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, but died of a drug overdose before the trial could start.

SHOWBIZ Punk/Vicious file...File photo dated 3/11/77 of punk band Sex Pistol's Sid Vicious arriving at Heathrow Airport from Luxembourg. Radio 2 is set to lose its cosy image and run a series on punk rock. Former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock who was replaced by Vicious presents the series Anarchy In The UK, named after one of the band's most infamous tracks, next month. See PA story SHOWBIZ Punk. PA Photos NB: Available in B&W only

Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols was charged in the death of his girlfriend at the Chelsea Hotel in 1978, but died of an overdose before the trial.

In 2011, the hotel closed for extensive renovations, AFP reported. The next year, former resident Jim Georgious – who was evicted for non-payment of rent in 2011 – recovered more than 50 doors that were being discarded in the trash.

Top Talkers: With his divorce nearly finalized, Russell Crowe is auctioning of items from his movie memorabilia collection. Video

Russell Crowe holds a divorce auction

Later, he managed to match 22 of the doors to specific rooms where specific celebrities had stayed, according to AFP.

"For me they were history and beauty and connected to my heart,” Georgious told the New York Times. “They're precious because there are so many people who’ve been through them.”

Six years after the doors were rescued, renovation work on the hotel continues, the BBC reported.

And Guernsey’s auction house, which handled the sales, is still tabulating the money, the AFP reported.

Georgiou has pledged half of his take from the auction to City Harvest, a nonprofit that feeds the needy, the report said.