Huey Lewis and the News cancel 2018 shows citing singer's hearing loss

Huey Lewis and the News canceled their 2018 concerts over the singer's health issues.

The band shared the sad news on Twitter Friday explaining how Lewis' hearing loss has impacted his ability to sing. Lewis said he lost "most" of his hearing two-and-a-half months ago after a concert in Dallas.

"Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can't hear music well enough to sing," the frontman said in a statement.

"The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve," he wrote. "Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this and wish to sincerely apologize to all fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again."

Meniere's disease is a disorder where a person experiences episodes of vertigo and fluctuating hearing loss.

The band had previously canceled shows this past spring citing medical issues.