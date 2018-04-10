'Bad Girls Club' star Nicky Vargas arrested for allegedly performing oral sex in parking lot

Nicole "Nicky" Vargas, star of Oxygen's "Bad Girls Club," was arrested last week for performing oral sex while topless in a parking lot, police confirmed to Fox News.

Tod Goodyear, the Public Informations Officer of Brevard County Sheriff's Office, told Fox News that Vargas and her boyfriend, Colton Voegele, were arrested in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on April 4 at 7:30 p.m. for "unnatural and lascivious acts in public, battery, exposure of sexual organs and resisting without violence."

Vargas was a cast-member of "Bad Girls Club" Season 10 and was known for by her nickname "The Jersey Joker." She starred in only four episodes before deciding to leave after getting involved in physical fights with on-screen housemate and enemy, Valentia Anyanwu.

According to TMZ, multiple people witnessed Vargas and her boyfriend engaging in sex acts in the parking lot of an apartment complex prior to their arrest.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office told us that Vargas became violent and hit a witness once the witness told her and Voegele to leave the lot.

According to the police report, when the deputy sheriff arrived on the scene and announced his presence, Vargas "immediately took off running."



Once she was caught, the star resisted arrest and "actively kept pulling away" from the Sheriff. Vargas was then held down by her shoulders in order to secure arrest.

But the star wasn't in custody for long. On April 5, a day after her arrest, Vargas posted her $2,000 bail and was released from custody. Her boyfriend is reportedly still being held in the Brevard County Jail Complex on $1,500 bond, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite being released from custody, the former reality star is still facing charges for the crimes mentioned above.