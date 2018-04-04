TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Draws 15.2 Million Viewers in Week 2

ABC’s revival of “Roseanne” slipped double digits from its premiere last week but still dominated broadcast on Tuesday night in the overnight ratings.

“Roseanne” averaged a 3.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.2 million viewers. The first two episodes of “Roseanne,” airing back-to-back last week, stunned industry analysts when they averaged a 5.2 and 18.4 million viewers between them. That means this week’s episode was down 25% in the demo and 17% in total viewers. However, only one episode aired this week and it was always likely that it would see some kind of decline.

The “Roseanne” bump translated into a good night for “The Middle,” which was up significantly airing immediately after the revival with a 2.2 and 8.3 million viewers. That is a new season high in both measures for the comedy series. “Black-ish” (1.5, 5.4 million) and “Splitting Up Together” (1.4, 4.8 million) both came down from the increases they saw thanks to “Roseanne” last week, but were still the top shows in their half hour time slots in the key demo. “For the People” drew a 0.8 and 2.8 million viewers at 10.

For NBC, “The Voice” (1.8, 9.3 million) was even while “Rise” (0.9, 4.5 million) ticked up in the demo, as was “Chicago Med” (1.1, 6.2 million).

On CBS, “NCIS” (1.3, 12.1 million), “Bull” (1.2, 11 million), and “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.9, 8.5 million) were even.

On Fox, “LA to Vegas” (0.7, 2 million) ticked up in the demo while the season finale of “The Mick” (0.7, 1.9 million) was even.

On The CW, a new episode of “Black Lightning” (0.5, 1.5 million) was even.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.8 but finished third in total viewers with 6.6 million. CBS and NBC tied for second in the demo with a 1.2 but CBS was first in viewers with 10.5 million. NBC was second in viewers with 6.7 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.6 and 1.9 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.2 million viewers.