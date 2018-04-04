Heath Ledger memorialized in birthday Instagram post by ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts wished her late ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger a happy birthday with a throwback snap of the former couple on Instagram Wednesday.

"Happy birthday to this darling heart. We will never forget you… #heathledger #rip," she wrote alongside a photo of the couple back in 2004.

Ledger suffered a fatal accidental prescription drug overdose in 2008 and would have turned 39 years old on Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported.

The “Birdman” star’s Instagram story featured another photo of the duo, as well as a solo shot of Ledger.

The Australian actors were an item from 2002 to 2004.

It’s not the first time Watts has posted about Ledger. In January she posted a commemorative message on the 10th anniversary of Ledger's death.

"He was a true original," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit."