Viola Davis sent burglars running after attempted break in, report says

Viola Davis is always prepared. When Davis heard a noise in her home, it was no surprise the "How to Get Away With Murder" star was quick to take action.

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband, Julius Tennon, were sleeping in their home when they were startled awake by the sound of glass shattering in their bedroom, TMZ was the first to report Tuesday.

The burglars reportedly used a large ladder to reach the second-story balcony outside of the couple's master bedroom. But as soon as they heard the sound of glass and other noises in the middle of the night, they flipped on the lights "and sent the prowlers running," TMZ says.

By the time police arrived, the three gloved bandits had already taken off. Police haven't revealed the identity of the suspects, nor have they released surveillance footage that was apparently captured that night.

TMZ did not reveal where or when the burglary took place, but a Daily Mail report suggested it may have taken place at the pair's five-bedroom, $5.7 million mansion in in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return Fox News' request for confirmation.

Davis and Tennon have been married for about 15 years. The pair have a 6-year-old daughter named Genesis, who they adopted in October 2011.

The celebrity couple is just the latest to fall victim to a string of burglary attempts in the LA-area. Cesar Millan, Jason Derulo, Hilary Duff and others have been targeted in the past year.

However, the LAPD said they don't treat celebrity burglary cases different than any others.

“It’s not the [victim’s] name that matters,” LAPD Assistant Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angles Times in September 2017. “However, the value of items taken certainly is an influencer and would prioritize them.”

Dozens of celebrity cases have been assigned to the LAPD’s elite Commercial Crimes Division over the years. The group is focusing on patterns and comparison of fingerprints to determine whether a burglary suspect is targeting certain areas or people.

“It is not because the person is a celebrity,” Capt. Charles Hearn, who oversees the division, reiterated the newspaper.