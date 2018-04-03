Kaley Cuoco opens up about divorce: 'I married someone who completely changed'

"Big Bang" star Kayley Cuoco has opened up about why her first marriage to former tennis pro Ryan Sweeting didn't work out.

Gracing the cover of the Cosmopolitan's May issue, the TV star revealed new details about her relationship with her ex-husband saying that Sweeting “completely changed” throughout their relationship and nearly two years of marriage.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again. My ex ruined that word for me,” Cuoco, who is now engaged to professional equestrian Karl Cook, admitted. “I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his.”

Cuoco and Sweeting got engaged in September 2013 after a short three months of dating and married soon after. But their marriage didn't last. The couple split in 2015. Rumors swirled after their split that Sweeting may have been battling a substance abuse issue.

But almost two years after ending her first marriage, the "Big Bang" star has found love again.

She gushed about her "perfect match."

“I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient… I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl,” she said.

In addition to talking about love the 32-year-old also opened up about being the second-highest paid a woman on television.

“I spent my entire 20s on this show," Cuoco explained. "I didn’t have to fight for pay… Knowing what it feels like [to be paid as an equal], I will always take that stand for myself."