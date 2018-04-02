Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Tennessee cafe

Associated Press
Taylor Swift returned to her country roots during a surprise appearance at Nashville's famed Bluebird Cafe.

The Tennessean reports Swift joined songwriter Craig Wiseman on stage Saturday night. The 28-year-old Swift received a standing ovation from the roughly 40 patrons.

Her hair in a ponytail and wearing a black turtleneck, Swift grabbed an acoustic guitar and played her pop hit "Shake It Off" before performing "Love Story" and "Better Man," which won a Grammy Award for the best country duo or group performance for Little Big Town.

Swift reminded Wiseman he had passed on the opportunity to write "Love Story" with her.

Wiseman and Swift have known each other since meeting at a charity show when she was a teenager.