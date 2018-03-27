Gisele Bundchen says she won't force Tom Brady to retire

Gisele Bundchen won’t be forcing Tom Brady to put down the football.

The 32-year-old model revealed in a Wall Street Journal interview that while she has concerns when it comes to her husband playing football, she would never tell him to retire.

“It’s not my decision to make,” she said about retirement talks involving the New England Patriots quarterback. “It’s his decision, and he knows it. It wouldn’t be fair any other way.”

Bundchen said she wants Brady to be happy.

“He’s so focused right now,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “He has a laser focus on just winning and being the best, and I said, ‘You know what? This is what you’re doing right now in your life, and you need to feel complete in it, because if I’m the one who comes and says something and then you make a decision based on something that I said—’”

Bundchen added that she’s “entitled” to be concerned about the long-term impacts of concussions on Brady because he’s the father of his children.

The model added, “If you don’t have your health, what do you have?”

Bundchen also revealed Brady had convinced her to partake in the “Tom vs. Time” Facebook documentary. The model said she was initially skeptical about letting the cameras into their home. The documentary also sparked internet backlash when Brady was seen giving his son an “uncomfortably long kiss” on the mouth.

“People are like, ‘Oh, Gisele must have told Tom [to do it],’” she said. “He’s the one who had to come and ask me.”