Simon Cowell partners with BBC for dance talent show

Simon Cowell is taking on another talent show.

The BBC hired the “America’s Got Talent” judge’s company Syco Entertainment and Thames to produce a new dance talent show called “The Greatest Dancer.” The show, which is expected to premiere next year, will search for the best dancers in all genres, including ballet, jazz and Bollywood, The Telegraph reported.

"With the continued success of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC is undoubtedly the home of dance. By launching The Greatest Dancer we want to give the vast array of dance talent across the UK the chance to shine,” said Kate Phillip, the BBC’s controller of entertainment commissioning.

"I can't wait to work with Syco and Thames to uncover the talent out there and let our audience critique and celebrate the nation's unsung dance heroes,” she added.

Nigel Hall, Syco Entertainment's global head of television, said a pilot episode was filmed earlier this year. He called the dance audition “some of the most jaw-dropping, heartfelt and moving” tryouts he has seen.

“X Factor” judge and singer Cheryl and “Glee” star Matthew Morrison were both in the pilot, according to The Telegraph. “Britain’s Got Talent” presenter Alesha Dixon and dancer Jordan Banjo were also reportedly selected as the hosts.

The talent series will air on BBC One with eight one-hour episodes.