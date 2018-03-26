Christina Aguilera Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Minimal Makeup for 'Paper' Magazine Shoot: Pics

Christina Aguilera is ready for her close-up!

While makeup is often a celebrity’s best friend when it comes to cover shoots, the pop star went for a minimalist look for the latest issue of Paper magazine.

Looking great as she stares down the lens with her fingers to her lips, the 37-year-old singer sports a ring that says “Mom,” alongside a headline simply reading, “Christina Aguilera Transformation.”

“Hi mom,” she captioned an image of the cover, which was shot by Zoey Grossman, on Instagram.

Inside the magazine, Aguilera talks about the transformations she has undergone in her appearance over the years and how she has learned to appreciate her “raw beauty.”

"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," she says. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

The mom of two reflects on how her style has evolved with each album, from the crop tops and flared pants common around the time of her 1999 self-titled debut album, to the more risqué leather chaps and bikini tops following 2002’s Stripped.

She also shares how she hopes her choices over the years will inspire her 3-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, to be fearless and not swayed by others’ opinions when it comes to her own future fashion sense.

"I don't want to inject too much upon her as to how I'm choosing to live my life and what I've done in my career," says the GRAMMY winner, who is engaged to Matt Rutler. "I just hope I can allow what I'm doing to influence her to be her own person. That's truly what I hope for her. I really want to make sure my children are both very confident in the sense that they know who they are and that they won't be easily swayed by outside opinion."

While Aguilera has experienced many transformations with her look and style, her career has also evolved, from topping the charts musically to moving into television as a coach on The Voice, and now working more in film, including 2017’s The Emoji Movie. Two more movies are also coming up, as well as a wish to work with one of her favorite comedians.

“My ultimate would be to do something with Will Ferrell,” she says. “Just super funny, just laughing and being stooges."

See more on Aguilera and Paper magazine below.

