Jennifer Garner shares NSFW 'one time in band camp' story

Jennifer Garner's story from band camp sounds like something straight out of "American Pie."

The 45-year-old actress joined "The Good Doctor's" Freddie Highmore and American Pie star Eddie Kaye Thomas on the couch of "The Late Late Show With James Corden" on Thursday and shared that, like Alyson Hannigan's character, Michelle Flaherty, in the comedy film franchise, she too has some "juicy" stories from band camp.

"I went to band camp, somewhere in the hills of West Virginia," she bragged. "We did have a 'one time at band camp' situation."

Jennifer Garner On Her 'No Wonder Women Kiss Women' Realization

Garner then told a tale about a female brass player that had one of her first sexual experiences while on the trip. "So, somebody went home early," she quipped. "Bless."

The "Love, Simon" star also revealed that both she and Corden have taken on the same role, one that she calls "more nerve-wracking" than anything she's ever done.

The actress and the host's children attend the same school and on the 100th day of kindergarten, the students get a visitor from Zero the Hero. When Corden's child was in that grade, Garner took on the role, while Corden dressed up as the superhero this year.

Jennifer Garner Truly Has No Clue What Was Going Through Her Mind in Her Oscars Meme

Corden pointed out that Garner was much more in disguise when she played the part, noting that when he showed up to the school, kids exclaimed, "You're not a superhero, you're Max's dad."

"Did you find it to be more nerve-wracking to be Zero the Hero in front of 40 kindergartners than anything you've ever done?" Garner asked.

Corden joked, "Not compared to the GRAMMYs but it was close."

Just prior to her appearance on "The Late Late Show," Garner showcased her band camp skills by playing a little tune on the saxophone in celebration of pal Reese Witherspoon's 42nd birthday.

Jennifer Garner Impressively Plays Saxophone to Celebrate Reese Witherspoon's Birthday

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Mar 22, 2018 at 7:04am PDT

"Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don't know why you're on my mind today," she captioned the cute Instagram video.