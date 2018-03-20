Trey Songz arrested after allegedly punching woman at Los Angeles party, police say

R&B singer Trey Songz surrendered to police Monday for allegedly punching a woman at a Los Angeles Party, authorities said.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, is accused of felony domestic violence and was released from jail on $50,000 bail shortly after being arrested, police said.

Andrea Buera told reporters last week that the 33-year-old repeatedly punched her in the face because he was upset that she was a talking to another man at a party last month.

The singer released a statement on Twitter Monday, claiming he is being “falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

“For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me,” Songz tweeted. “I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

His attorney, Shawn Chapman Holley, accompanied Songz when he surrendered and said "Trey's tweet this morning sums it up," when asked for comment on the incident.

Buera’s attorney Lisa Bloom told Page Six they were “delighted” to learn Songz had been arrested and “will fully cooperate with the investigation.”

“We are delighted at the news that Trey Songz has been arrested for felony domestic assault against my client Andrea Buera,” she said. “Andrea will fully cooperate with the investigation and is ready, willing, and able to testify at trial, should that be necessary. We urge any witnesses to contact the Los Angeles police.”

Buera had been issued a restraining order against Songz prior to the alleged assault, the paper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.