'Sex and the City' star Kristin Davis tweets support to co-star Cynthia Nixon's NY governor run

Charlotte is backing Miranda.

Former “Sex and the City” actress Kristin Davis tweeted her support of ex-co-star Cynthia Nixon, who announced her candidacy for New York governor Monday.

“I am so proud of @cynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would be an excellent Governor !” Davis, aka Charlotte on the hit HBO series, wrote.

Nixon, who played Miranda on the show, will be going head to head with Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the state’s top job.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.