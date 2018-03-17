Expand / Collapse search
Mark Hamill celebrates St. Patrick's Day at Dublin parade

Associated Press
US actor Mark Hamill gestures as he attends the St Patrick's day parade, in Dublin, Saturday March 17, 2018. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Mark Hamill has tweeted that "today the whole galaxy is Irish" as he appeared as international guest of honor at Dublin's St. Patrick's Day parade.

The "Star Wars" actor, whose great-grandmother was born in Ireland, was invited to represent the Irish diaspora at the celebration. Hamill spent time on Ireland's rocky Skellig Michael island filming the most recent "Star Wars" movie, "The Last Jedi."

Hamill enjoys the Dublin parade.  (AP)

Hamill sported a tweed cap, a green scarf and a shamrock sprig as he attended the parade, which sees floats, colorfully clad performers and marching bands wind their way through the Irish capital.

"Game of Thrones" actor Liam Cunningham was the grand marshal of Saturday's parade, attended by Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is at New York's St. Patrick's Day parade.