Adam Rippon talks Johnny Weir: He may be jealous of me

New York Post
Adam Rippon (right) thinks fellow skater Johnny Weir may be jealous of him.

Olympic skater and America’s sweetheart Adam Rippon has responded to a Page Six item that skater-turned-commentator Johnny Weir was jealous of him during the games.

“I think maybe,” Rippon told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.” “But you know what, I’m not coming for his job, I’m not coming for his gig.” Rippon continued, “We’ve always reached out to each other, and I’ve always thanked him . . . I feel like he kind of helped make my way a little bit easier.”

Both stars are openly gay, though Weir came out in 2011 after he’d competed in two Olympics. He’s now at NBC.

The New York Post reported in February that “Weir is doing a flying spin with envy because audiences find Rippon funnier and more lovable.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.