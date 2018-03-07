Terry Crews' groping case against Adam Venit gets rejected

Prosecutors from the L.A. County D.A. and the L.A. City Attorney have officially decided to reject actor Terry Crews' groping claims and not move forward with criminal charges against WME partner Adam Venit.

As previously reported, Crews filed a report with the LAPD in November after being inspired by the “#MeToo” movement to share his story of sexual harassment. The star explained to his followers that a high-level executive grabbed his crotch at a party. It soon came to light that Venit was the alleged groper in question.

According to Variety, the D.A.’s office determined that it could not move forward with felony charges against Venit. It therefore referred the case to the City Attorney, Mike Feuer, for a possible misdemeanor prosecution. However, that office determined that the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star’s complaint fell outside the one-year statute of limitations for misdemeanors, forcing it too to reject the case.

Although no criminal action will be brought against Venit, Crews’ complaint prompted WME to place him on a one-month unpaid suspension. Venit later returned to work, but the agency told The Hollywood Reporter that it feels it, “decisively addressed and punished the conduct Mr. Crews alleges that Mr. Venit engaged.”

Reps for Crews did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.