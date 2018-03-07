Jennifer Lawrence slammed by 'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent

Don't expect "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent to be serving Jennifer Lawrence at SUR restaurant anytime soon.

After the "Red Sparrow" actress called the SUR hostess a "c---" on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live," Kent slammed Lawrence for her comments in an interview with "Reality Checked" on SiriusXM on Tuesday, March 2.

“The thing is, no one wants to be called the c-word, especially by an A-list celebrity on national television,” the reality star said. “I was such a huge fan of hers and it bummed me out. I thought that she had a little more class than that. You know, let’s leave the trash to people like me who do reality TV. Don’t try to steal my thunder, girlfriend!”

Lawrence, who is known to be a self-proclaimed Bravo show superfan, discussed Kent's circle of friends with Cohen on Thursday, March 1. "The Hunger Game" star admitted to Cohen that she didn't think Kent had been genuine on the show and said, "I’m like, ‘Bitch you’s a c—.”

Shortly after Lawrence's comments were made, Kent fired back at the actress via Twitter and said, "Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a ‘c—’ on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama? Bitch, you better pray I don’t see you in the streets."

The Bravo star continued in another tweet and said, “You’re one of the highest paid actresses on the planet…you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman a c—? You’re gross.”

The following day, Kent appeared on the XM radio show where she admitted that her manager encouraged her to take down the JLaw bashing tweets.

“I did a three-peat: I did one tweet, delete, two tweet, delete, three tweet, delete,” Kent went on to say that her manager warned her, “You either delete the tweet or you delete my info for the next 24 hours ‘cause I’m not trying to deal.”

Lala Kent recently made headlines after it was revealed that she had been dating film and TV producer Randall Emmett. The couple went public with their relationship in December but had kept their love a secret during Emmett's split from his ex-wife, "Ray Donovan" star, Ambyr Childers. Kent was rumored to have been the other woman while Emmett was still married to Childers prior to their split.