TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Hits Season Highs

The 22nd season finale of “The Bachelor” on Monday hit new season highs and gave ABC a win in the key demo.

Airing from 8-11 p.m., “The Bachelor” averaged a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.8 million viewers,it’s best numbers in both measures this season. Compared to last season’s finale (2.4 rating, 7.8 million viewers) that is down only slightly in the demo and even in total viewers. As ABC aired no other originals on Monday night, they are currently on top in the key demo with a 2.2 but second in total viewers with 7.8 million.

NBC’s “The Voice” (2.4, 11.5 million) was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. A new episode of “Good Girls” (1.3, 5.4 million) was down slightly in both measures from its series premiere last week.

CBS comedies “Kevin Can Wait” (1.1, 6.3 million), “Man With a Plan” (1.0, 5.9 million), and “Superior Donuts” (0.8, 5.1 million) were even. Freshman comedy “Living Bibically” (0.7, 4.4 million) took a hit in both measures in its second week. “Scorpion” (0.8, 5.4 million) was even.

For Fox, “Lucifer” (0.7, 3.1 million) was down in the demo while “The Resident” (0.9, 4 million) ticked up.

On The CW, “Legends of Tomorrow” (0.4, 1.2 million) slipped in total viewers, while “iZombie” (0.2, 0.77 million) was down in both measures.

NBC finished second in the demo with a 2.1 but first in total viewers with 9.4 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.8 each. CBS was third in total viewers with 5.4 million. Fox was fourth with 3.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 981,000 viewers.