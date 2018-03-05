Fergie gives surprise performance after national anthem mess

Fergie returned to the stage after being publicly humiliated over her unusual rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NBA All-Star Game.

E! News reported Saturday that the singer made a surprise guest appearance during DJ Khaled’s set at the Forum in Inglewood, California Friday. The artist is currently touring with headliner Demi Lovato.

The celebrity news site added the 42-year-old performed some of her notable hits, including “Fergalicious,” “London Bridge” and “Glamorous” to rave reviews. Some attendees even chronicled some of Fergie’s performances on social media.

Fergie herself acknowledged her appearance on Instagram.

The Black Eyed Peas singer previously opened up to TMZ back in February about her infamous All-Stars performance, which quickly went viral online.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she explained. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

As previously reported, not everyone was game with Fergie’s sultry remake of the national anthem, which opened the big game.

Not only did commentators react to the strange performance during halftime, but the players appeared to be giggling at Fergie while she was still in the middle of her performance, which lasted more than two and a half minutes.

While a plethora of detractors took to social media to comment on the performance, even some stars couldn’t resist the urge to bash Fergie’s now-infamous performance. Most notably, Roseanne Barr, who gave her own shocking performance of the national anthem in 1990, called out Fergie’s performance.

“Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game?” Barr tweeted. “I think mine was better lowkey.”