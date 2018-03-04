Ryan Seacrest seemingly slammed by Taraji P. Henson on the red carpet

Taraji P. Henson appeared to throw more salt in Ryan Seacrest‘s wounds Sunday night.

While chatting with E!’s embattled host about best supporting actress nominee Mary J. Blige, the “Hidden Figures” actress had a few choice words for Seacrest, 43, who was accused of sexual misconduct by former stylist Suzy Hardy.

“The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people,” Henson, 47, said, touching his chin. “Know what I mean?”

Henson immediately doubled down on the Seacrest shade as she moved on to her next interview.

“I’m great now that I’m in your company,” Vulture’s Mark Harris tweeted as Henson spoke with ABC’s Wendi Mclendon-Covey.

Seacrest was first accused of misconduct by Hardy in November, alleging he grabbed her crotch multiple times. E! concluded its investigation last month, noting they had found “insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest.” The “American Idol” host has vehemently denied the claims against him.

“I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest,” Seacrest said in a statement.

The show did go on for Seacrest Sunday night, amid speculation he would be snubbed by A-listers on the red carpet. He found an ally Blige, 47, who said he is “fighting for his life right now.”

