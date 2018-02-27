Prince Harry to invite ex-girlfriends to royal wedding, reports say

Prince Harry may celebrate his upcoming nuptials to Meghan Markle with a few of his former flames.

According to multiple media reports, Harry will invite his two famous exes, Chelsy Davis and Cressida Bonas, to his wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel.

Davis and Harry dated on and off for seven years, and Bonas was the apple of Harry's eye for two years until their split in 2014.

A source close to the royal told The Daily Mail, "Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there. He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don't think Meghan will mind."

E! News reported that Davis has already been invited to the wedding. A source told the outlet that she and Harry still "talk regularly."

Though the guest list for the upcoming royal wedding has yet to be officially confirmed, it is safe to say that Markle's ex-husband, Trever Engelson, won't be one of the exes attending the royal event.

But Markle's celebrity friends such as "Quantico" actress Priyanka Chopra, tennis champion Serena Williams, and former "Suits" co-star and TV husband, Patrick J. Adams, are rumored to attend.

In addition to Markle's American celebrity entourage, it is also rumored that she and her fiance would like to have former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle attend their spring nuptials, but if the couple were to invite the Obamas and not President Donald Trump, British government is reportedly concerned that the president would see the invite as a snub.

Back in December, Harry interviewed Obama for BBC Radio 4 when the subject of the wedding came up. The prince revealed during the chat he wasn't yet sure if the Obamas would get an invite -- despite the speculation that they would.

"I don't know about that, we haven't even put the invite or the guest list together, who knows if he's going to be invited or not," Harry said. "I wouldn't want to ruin that surprise."

The royal family have shared a friendship with the Obamas for several years, but the confirmation on the Obamas' invite to the big day is still up in the air.