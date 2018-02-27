Lisa Marie Presley admits to drug and alcohol abuse in messy divorce deposition

Lisa Marie Presley revealed more details about her struggle with drugs and alcohol in newly-discovered legal documents that were filed by the star in her messy divorce from Michael Lockwood.

In the documents obtained by Radar Online from Presley's deposition, the star admitted to a serious drug addiction where she “abus[ed] cocaine terribly" and took part in multiple stays in rehab.

“I had to go to rehab several times. I was a mess. I couldn’t stop,” the star admitted in the deposition.

Elvis' daughter stated that her drug problem, which consisted of the abuse of “painkillers and opioids," took place throughout the last three years of her marriage from June 2013 to June 2016, adding that the last year was the worst.

“The last year of our marriage I was abusing cocaine terribly,” she said. “It was bad, yeah.”

Presley initially said that she visited rehab facilities in Mexico between “three or four times,” but then corrected herself and said that she may have gone five times in the last few years of her marriage.

The mother of actress Reily Kough also stated in the deposition that while alcohol was not her "favorite thing," she did end up mixing pills and alcohol, but not until "the last two years" of her marriage.

Presley recently announced that she was $16 million in debt following the news of her divorce from Michael Lockwood, whom she was married to for 10 years. In addition to announcing her debt, the star also made headlines for suing her former manager, Barry Siegel, for $100 million after claiming he mismanaged her trust from the King of Rock and Roll.

The court documents read that Presley had “been damaged in an amount that has not yet been fully ascertained, but is believed to be in excess of $100 million" after a bad investment lost Siegel and Presley about $24 million dollars.

Siegel, who claims that Presley also has "uncontrollable spending habits," has countersued the singer, according to The Blast.

According to additional court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Presley owes $10 million in taxes and $6 million on her home in England. In addition to her bigger debts, the star also owes more than $47,000 in credit card debt and an estimated $250,000 in miscellaneous bills.