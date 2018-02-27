Lena Dunham shares NSFW video of her getting a fake 'love' tattoo

Lena Dunham shared a NSFW video on her Instagram Monday of her getting a “tattoo” of the word “Love” down the middle of her back.

The video was done for Love Magazine and initially posted on the publication’s Instagram on Valentine’s Day. The 31-year-old actress shared the video on her own Instagram on Monday, where she’s seen wearing a latex bodysuit, moaning and biting her lip while a sculptor David Alexander Flinn sits behind her to work on the tattoo.

“The Agony & The Ecstacy @thelovemagazine feat. @dafstudio directed by @watsontots,” she captioned the post.

Dunham initially told Love Magazine about the video: "The second video is bad girl on parade as I’m tattooed by an uber-handsome guy in a freaking leather vest. The sounds of pleasure and pain mingle as I writhe in a latex suit like it’s my job. It felt like my job that day and, shy as I was in front of a crew of cool photo assistants, I had to remind myself that this girl – woman – has always been inside me. I just let other people do the work for a while there."

The black “Love” tattoo was temporary, according to People, unlike her nine other permanent tattoos on her body. Dunham told Vogue last February that she was open to getting more tattoos. One would be with “Girls” co-star Jemima Kirke.

The video comes a day after Dunham posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram with the caption: “Night Moves.”

Dunham recently revealed she underwent a total hysterectomy last year, part of her battle with endometriosis. The actress also announced in January she and longtime boyfriend Jack Antonoff broke up after five years of dating.