Gisele Bundchen gushes about Tom Brady on their anniversary

Tom Brady may have lost the Super Bowl, but his stunning wife Gisele Bundchen is determined to prove the New England Patriots quarterback is still winning in the game of life.

On Monday, Bundchen took to social media to gush about her husband of nine years in honor of their wedding anniversary. The supermodel posted an image of the two kissing on their wedding day.

“What a ride this past 9 years have been. I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey! (sic)” she wrote.

Last week, the 37-year-old shared a sultry snap from a photoshoot.

✨✨@rosacha ✨✨ by @ninomunoz A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 20, 2018 at 2:57pm PST

A few days earlier, she showed off in a swimsuit picture.

Following Brady’s Super Bowl loss, the star posted an image to her Instagram account showing her consoling Brady, presumably taken just after Super Bowl 52, where the New England Patriots quarterback lost a close game to the Philadelphia Eagles. In the post, she and their daughter hug the star in what appears to be a locker room.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever [sic] day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do,” she wrote in the image’s caption. “We love you!”