Fans criticize Kendall Jenner's feet in nude photo shoot

Kendall Jenner has posed nude for a series of artistic pictures but they’ve got her fans talking for all the wrong reasons.

In one of the shots, the 22-year-old supermodel is sitting on a wooden table covering her modesty with her hands.

The shot did wow some of her fans but many couldn’t stop looking at her left foot which was resting on the side of a chair.

@sashasamsonova A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:46am PST

One of her 87 million followers commented on the snap: “I love you but girl what is wrong with your toes?”

A second wrote: “Toes are jacked and one foot is twice as long as the other.”

While a third told poor Kendall: “I’m screaming look at her toes.”

The photos were taken by Sasha Samsonova who’s previously worked with Pink, Dita Von Teese and Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie.

Sasha also worked on some of Kylie’s pregnancy snaps which she shared after announcing the birth of her baby daughter Stormi.

Earlier this year Kendall wowed her fans by posing nude for a sensational Harper’s Bazaar cover.

Accompanying Kendall’s shoot was an interview conducted by her friend, Cara Delevingne.

In the interview, Kendall admitted she felt she had accomplished a lot for someone so young, but said she finds her hectic schedule quite challenging.

Kendall told Cara: “I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities.

“I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into.

“There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop.”

