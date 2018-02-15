'Karate Kid' sequel TV series 'Cobra Kai' drops teaser trailer reigniting Daniel and Johnny's rivalry

After more than 30 years away, the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso is reigniting. YouTube Red released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming “Karate Kid” TV sequel, “Cobra Kai.”

Both Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are returning to their iconic roles in a YouTube Red exclusive comedy that sees a down-on-his-luck Lawrence reopen the Cobra Kai dojo in an effort to redeem himself. According to Entertainment Weekly, this doesn’t sit well with LaRusso, who has been living a wonderful life as a successful car salesman and family man. However, he’s struggling to guide himself without his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

The show will air 10 half-hour episodes written by “Hot Tub Time Machine” scribe Josh Heald and “Harold & Kumar” writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. Will Smith’s Sony Pictures Television Studios-based Overbook Entertainment will executive produce. Other stars expected to appear include Xolo Maridueña, Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan, Robby Keene and guest-star ed Asner.

The teaser trailer sees Johnny opening up his old stomping grounds over Daniel voicing his concerns.

“I just don’t know why you’d ever want to bring back Cobra Kai,” he tells his former high school bully and arch opponent at the All Valley Karate Tournament of 1984.

“Johnny, you and I… This… we’re not done,” Daniel says at the climax of the trailer as the two square off in the iconic dojo.

The series is expected to drop sometime in 2018.