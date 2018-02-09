Richard Pryor's daughter slams claim her father slept with Marlon Brando

Richard Pryor's daughter Rain has come out swinging at Quincy Jones' claims her deceased father had a sex with Marlon Brando.

The music producer claimed in a lengthy interview with Vulture that Pryor was among the sex partners of “Godfather” actor Brando.

“Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us,” Jones told Vulture. He could dance his a-- off. He was the most charming mother f---er you ever met. He’d f--- anything. Anything! He’d f--- a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”

Rain stated on Facebook that Jones is "losing his mind and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview."

"Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando. There were no trips to his South Pacific Oasis, no flowers or love notes between them. Not even a film role," she wrote.

Rain, whose mother is Shelley Bonus, also took a stab at her father's widow, Jennifer Pryor, who claimed Jones got it right.

“It was the ’70s!,” Jennifer Pryor told TMZ. “Drugs were still good, especially Quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f--- a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Rain slammed the woman whom her father was married to from 1981-1982 and again from 2001 until his death in 2005.

"My dad's so called widow validated it, because she needs to keep legitimizing herself and tarnish our dad even after he's dead. She hated [Qunicy Jones] and Daddy," the famous offspring wrote.

In an additional Facebook message on the same day, Rain stated she is certain her father and Brando did not have a sexual relationship.

Rain said she was "infuriated" by the claims.